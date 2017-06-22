EU's Tusk hails son's testimony in Polish scam investigation

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's media say the son of European Council head Donald Tusk did him a disservice with a statement he made before a special commission in Poland that is investigating a major financial scam.

But Donald Tusk said Thursday that he is "proud" of his son.

Michal Tusk told Poland's special parliamentary commission Wednesday that he and his father, who was Poland's prime minister at the time, knew the Amber Gold institution posing as a bank was "not genuine."

The commission is investigating why the government failed to stop it. But many say it is aiming to undermine Donald Tusk, a political foe of the ruling party, and is looking for any potentially harmful information.