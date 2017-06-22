Ex-Mexican lawmaker arrested at US border on drug charges

SAN DIEGO — A former Mexican lawmaker has been arrested at the California border on charges of working for the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was extradited to the United States in January.

Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez was charged Thursday in federal court in San Diego with conspiracy to distribute 11 pounds (five kilograms) of cocaine in the United States between January 2013 and January 2017.

Sanchez is a former lawmaker from Mexico's Sinaloa state.

Court documents say she was arrested Wednesday trying to enter San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.

The documents say a Customs and Border Patrol agent discovered her visa had been cancelled by the U.S. State Department and was suspected of drug trafficking.