Father of missing Chinese scholar: 'Give my daughter back'

URBANA, Ill. — The father of a visiting Chinese scholar missing from the University of Illinois has appealed for his 26-year-old child's safe return, saying, "Give my daughter back."

Ronggao Zhang spoke to The (Champaign) News-Gazette about Yingying Zhang Thursday — two weeks after her disappearance. Surveillance video shows her entering a black Saturn Astra in Urbana June 9 in the afternoon. Police labeled the case a kidnapping.

Zhang's father, aunt and boyfriend travelled to the central Illinois school and are staying in university housing as the search continues.

The father also addressed his daughter directly. Speaking through a translator, he said, "Ying, be strong. Dad is waiting for you here."