Former immigration detainees challenge labour practices

DENVER — People once held in a privately run Colorado immigration detention centre are challenging the system used to keep it clean and maintained, arguing it borders on modern day slavery.

They have won the right to sue GEO Group on behalf of an estimated 60,000 people held at its detention centre near Denver over a decade. They say the company is exploiting its detainees to keep the 1,500-bed centre operating with just one full-time janitor.

The company says it's following government policies. And it's asking a federal appeals court to block the case from continuing on behalf of so many people, noting it could lead to more claims against similar companies.