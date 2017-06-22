Italian airport hikes carry-on liquid limits...but for pesto only
The port city of Genoa is famed for its basil and pine nut pasta sauce.
ROME — The Italian port city of Genoa has taken pride in its famed pesto sauce to new heights by granting special airport waivers for those who can't get enough of the basil and pine nut pasta sauce.
Genoa's airport is letting
The airport said in a statement this week that some 500 euros had been raised in the first 20 days of the initiative, which was inspired by the anguish of having to confiscate so many jars of pesto from foodies trying to get them through security.