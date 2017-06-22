German court rejects breast implant compensation claim

BERLIN — A German federal court has rejected a claim from a woman who received leak-prone breast implants for compensation from a German product-testing company.

Thursday's ruling from Germany's Federal Court of Justice follows a similar decision two years ago by a French appeals court.

Tens of thousands of women worldwide received implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese, or PIP. The implants were found to contain industrial-grade silicone instead of medical silicone.

PIP's owner was sentenced to prison for fraud, but his bankrupt company couldn't pay damages. Lawyers sought compensation from German testing company TUeV Rheinland.