German lawmakers vote to deny far-right party state funding
BERLIN — Germany's parliament voted Thursday to cut off public funding for parties with anti-
Lawmakers voted 502-57 in
In January, Germany's highest court ruled that the National Democratic Party, or NPD, is too politically insignificant to justify a ban but said its goals run counter to the German constitution. Officials then vowed to examine ways of cutting off funding.
The NPD received just 1.3
It still has representatives at local level and a single seat in the European Parliament, though, and receives money based on its electoral performance like other parties. Last year, the NPD received nearly 1.14 million euros ($1.27 million).
That's a small fraction of the roughly 160.5 million euros that was handed out to all parties, but Justice Minister Heiko Maas argued that "tax money for the NPD is a state investment in radical right-wing agitation."
"The state does not have to finance enemies of democracy," Maas said in a statement, though he added that it is up to everyone to "defend with determination our democracy and fundamental rights."
The NPD said that "the established parties are once again showing their questionable attitude toward the rule of law, equality of opportunities and democracy."