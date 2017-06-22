German Parliament backs plan to pull recon jets from Turkey
BERLIN — Germany's Parliament has voted by a wide majority to move reconnaissance jets flying anti-Islamic State group missions from a base in Turkey amid ongoing friction between the two countries.
Parliament voted 461-85 late Wednesday to move six Tornado planes,
The planes should be fully back in service in October.
Relations between Berlin and Ankara have been strained by a number of issues recently, including Turkey's jailing of two German journalists and German local authorities' banning of campaign rallies by Turkish ministers earlier this year.