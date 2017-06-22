German Parliament remembers former Chancellor Helmut Kohl
BERLIN — Germany's Parliament has
Parliament President Norbert Lammert said Thursday that because of Kohl, who died Friday at age 87, "the peaceful unity of our country and a free and pacified Europe is today a reality."
Remembering the party financing scandal that embroiled Kohl after he left office in 1998, Lammert said the former chancellor himself "acknowledged some mistakes."
Lammert told Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and others in the session "Kohl's path was sometimes painful, sometimes caused by himself and sometimes caused by others."
