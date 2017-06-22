Greek municipal workers' strike hinders rubbish collection

ATHENS, Greece — Greek municipal workers are holding a 24-hour strike to press for better employment status, in the latest of a series of protests that have hindered trash collection in major cities.

Union officials want the left-led government to grant full-time, permanent state jobs to municipal workers employed on short-term contracts that have expired or are about to expire.

A high court has ruled unconstitutional a government attempt to extend the contracts of municipal trash collectors, and government officials say they are seeking an alternative solution.

The umbrella union of municipal employees was planning a protest march to the Interior Ministry in central Athens later Thursday.