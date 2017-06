Guatemala high court denies bid to probe president in fire

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's Supreme Court has rejected a request to have President Jimmy Morales' immunity of office lifted to permit an investigation of him in connection with a fire that killed 41 girls at a home for troubled youth.

Court spokesman Angel Pineda says the motion was denied Thursday by the judges on the grounds it was politically motivated.

The request was presented this month by two opposition lawmakers, who argued that Morales might share responsibility for the fire because officials arrested in the case reported to him.