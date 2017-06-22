Hosting congressional picnic, Trump calls for unity

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is hosting his first congressional picnic and says he hopes a spirit of "unity" will soon develop in nation's capital.

Trump is also offering prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise, seriously wounded in a shooting last week. He is paying tribute to the bipartisan co-operation on display the next night at the annual Congressional charity baseball game.

The president says, "I know the country would be doing a lot better" if that spirit would continue.

The South Lawn of the White House was decorated Thursday to resemble Manhattan's Central Park as a tribute to the New Yorkers who now call the executive mansion home.