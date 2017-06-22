Huge stuffed cow saves 2-year-old boy after fall out window
CHELSEA, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts are crediting a huge stuffed cow with saving 2-year-old boy who fell out of a second-story window and onto concrete below.
It happened Wednesday in Chelsea.
Police say the boy was playing in a bedroom with his 12-year-old sister and bouncing on the bed when he bounced right out of the window. He fell 16 feet (4
The boy's great uncle, Luis Estrada, tells WCVB-TV that the 2-year-old takes the stuffed animal with him everywhere.
The boy has some cuts and was taken to a hospital overnight for observation, but has since been released.
Police wrote on Twitter that the boy is doing fine.