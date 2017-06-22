News / World

Investors oppose ending jail time for ex-treasure hunter

FILE ‚Äì In this November file 1989 photo, Tommy Thompson holds a $50 pioneer gold piece retrieved earlier in 1989 from the wreck of the gold ship Central America. Former deep sea treasure hunter Thompson's attorney Todd Long asked in a Wednesday, June 14, 2017, court filing for U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley to end Thompson's imprisonment on contempt-of-court charges, saying federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for more than 18 months. Thompson has been jailed on contempt-of-court charges since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. (Lon Horwedel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Investors in a deep sea treasure hunt are opposing a request by the man who led the expedition to be freed from jail on contempt-of-court charges.

Judge Algenon Marbley has held defendant Tommy Thompson in contempt of court since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Thompson's attorney argues that federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for longer than 18 months.

Attorneys for the Dispatch Printing Company, an expedition investor, said in a Tuesday court filing that Thompson should be held indefinitely until he helps find the coins.

The coins, valued at up to $4 million, were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

