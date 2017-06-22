Investors oppose ending jail time for ex-treasure hunter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Investors in a deep sea treasure hunt are opposing a request by the man who led the expedition to be freed from jail on contempt-of-court charges.

Judge Algenon Marbley has held defendant Tommy Thompson in contempt of court since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Thompson's attorney argues that federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for longer than 18 months.

Attorneys for the Dispatch Printing Company, an expedition investor, said in a Tuesday court filing that Thompson should be held indefinitely until he helps find the coins.