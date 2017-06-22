Iran begins exporting gas to Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media are saying the country has begun exporting gas to neighbouring Iraq.

The Thursday report by the semi-official Fars news agency said the exports began late Wednesday through a pipeline straight to Baghdad. According to the report, the daily flow will start at around 7 billion cubic meters per day and eventually grow to 35 billion cubic meters per day.

The pipeline's inauguration came a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visited Iran.

Iran and Iraq already have a second signed agreement to establish a gas pipeline to the southern city of Basra as well.