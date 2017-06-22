Judge won't reduce charges in New York-New Jersey bomb case

NEW YORK — A judge says he won't throw out charges that could result in a mandatory life prison sentence for a man accused of plotting bomb attacks in New Jersey and New York that injured 30 people.

Federal Judge Richard Berman ruled Thursday in the case brought against 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi.

Berman says there is judicial precedent to keep two explosives charges that defence lawyers wanted taken out of an eight-count indictment.

Rahimi is an Afghanistan-born U.S. citizen who pleaded not guilty to detonating a pipe bomb near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and planting two pressure cooker bombs in Manhattan in September.