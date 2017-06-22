Jury begins deliberating in ex-football player's rape trial
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Jurors in the case of an ex-Vanderbilt University football player charged with rape will have to decide if he was bullied into the assault — and if so, whether that's enough to clear him of charges.
Prosecutors and
Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman called that claim an excuse made because there is video evidence of the assault.
Assistant District Attorney Roger Moore added that being made fun of isn't a