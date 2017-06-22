Lebanese man detained after returning from Israel

BEIRUT — Lebanon's state news agency says the military has detained a Lebanese national crossing into the country from Israel.

The National News Agency says a 31-year-old Lebanese national crossed the militarized border on Thursday to return to Lebanon after leaving to Israel 17 years ago.

Israel withdrew from its occupation of south Lebanon in 2000. The two countries are technically still at war.

Hundreds of Lebanese nationals fled with the retreating Israeli forces, facing accusations of collaboration.

The NNA says the Lebanese national left his family in Israel to return to his country of birth. He handed himself over to the military for questioning.