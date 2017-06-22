Perry tells senators he did not write Trump energy budget

WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats are denouncing President Donald Trump's proposed energy budget, and even Trump's energy secretary is distancing himself from the plan. The proposal also would slash funding for energy efficiency, renewable energy and basic science and eliminate popular programs such as research for advanced energy technologies.

As senators condemned the budget at a hearing Thursday, Energy Secretary Rick Perry made it clear he did not have a say on the request submitted to Congress.

Perry told the Senate energy panel that the $28 billon proposal "was written before I got here," adding: "My job is to defend it."