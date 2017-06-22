Police: Father arrested after beating daughter over Snapchat

PEABODY, Mass. — Police say a Massachusetts man grabbed his 11-year-old daughter by the neck and beat her with a belt after she installed the Snapchat app on her cellphone.

Sean Nguyen, of Peabody, has been charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a child with injury, however police say the girl was not injured. Nguyen was arrested Tuesday inside a courtroom for an unrelated case.

Police say the 31-year-old became enraged when he discovered the app on his daughter's phone Saturday night.

A police report shows the girl was taken to the Salem police station by relatives after the assault. Police say the Department of Children and Families has been notified.