Russian Diplomat: Probable that IS leader killed in May
MOSCOW — A senior Russian diplomat says the head of the Islamic State group has most likely been killed in a Russian airstrike.
Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Thursday that "according to the
The
He added that al-Baghdadi's demise would mark a "major success in the fight against international terrorism," spreading "fear and panic" in the IS ranks.
