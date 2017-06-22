South African court rules in secret ballot case against Zuma
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's highest court says it is up to the speaker of parliament to decide whether a vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma can be done by secret ballot.
Opposition parties had wanted a secret ballot in the belief that disgruntled lawmakers in the ruling party could turn against Zuma if their votes are not publicly disclosed and they have less fear of reprisals from their own party.
Zuma has faced calls for his resignation even from within the ruling party because of scandals involving alleged corruption and mismanagement.