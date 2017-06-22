News / World

Suicide blast in Somalia's capital targets police station

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated near the gate of a police station in the capital, Mogadishu.

Col. Ahmed Warsame says the blast targeted Waberi district's police station on the busy Maka Almukarramah road.

He says several people are hurt.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu.

