Texas siblings drown in Florida pool during church outing
BRANDON, Fla. — Investigators are still trying to determine how two Texas siblings drowned in a pool at a Florida motel while on a Father's Day outing with their church.
Bystanders pulled 17-year-old Kesha Greco and her 12-year-old brother, Sebastano, from the Clarion Inn and Conference Center pool in Brandon on Sunday afternoon. Their parents, Kelly and Monique Greco, told Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials that both children could tread water but weren't strong swimmers.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Sebastano Greco was declared dead Sunday. His sister died on Tuesday at a Tampa hospital.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Crystal Nunez tells the Times foul play isn't suspected but investigators don't know whether one sibling was trying to help the other.
The family is from Dallas and had
This story has been edited to correct location of church in Texas.
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
