The Latest: Man walks free after murder conviction tossed

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a man who was imprisoned for 36 years before a federal judge threw out his murder conviction and life sentence for a slaying in New Orleans

1:50 p.m.

A man imprisoned for 36 years is free again after a federal judge threw out his murder conviction and life sentence for a newspaper editor's stabbing in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

John Floyd was freed Thursday following a court hearing.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office agreed to Floyd's release while it appeals a judge's earlier decision to toss out his 1982 conviction.

In May, U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance ordered prosecutors to either retry Floyd or release him within 120 days.

Vance ruled in September that no reasonable juror would find Floyd guilty of murder based on all the evidence in the 1980 stabbing death of William Hines. Floyd had confessed to killing Hines and another man, but contends he was beaten to coerce a confession.

