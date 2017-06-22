The Latest: Hearing underway for Buffalo school board member

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on a state Education Department hearing for a former candidate for New York governor who is accused of disclosing confidential board of education business in Buffalo (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A state Education Department hearing is underway for a one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife.

The hearing being held Thursday in Albany for wealthy western New York developer Carl Paladino focuses on whether he disclosed confidential business of the Buffalo School Board. Other members of the board say he did, and they want him removed.

School board president Barbara Seals Nevergold testified that Paladino breached a code of conduct when he went public with the information about teacher contract talks conducted in closed-door sessions.

Paladino says he's being targeted in retaliation for written remarks he made about the Obamas in a Buffalo alternative publication in December.

12:25 a.m.

A one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife may be booted off the Buffalo School Board.

A hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday in Albany over whether wealthy developer Carl Paladino disclosed confidential board business.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is set to hear testimony in a petition filed by other school board members seeking Paladino's removal. They say Paladino publicly disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.

Paladino counters in a federal lawsuit that the board's claims are in retaliation for derogatory remarks he made about the Obamas. He says his disclosures about the teachers' contract were in the public interest.