The Latest: London fire: Tests show 'combustible' cladding

LONDON — The Latest on the London high-rise fire (all times local):

10 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says initial tests on other high-rise buildings after the London fire tragedy have shown that the cladding on some of them is combustible.

May told the House of Commons on Thursday that tests are being conducted on cladding in similar buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 that killed at least 79 people. The aluminum composite material is being studied to see if it contributed to the blaze, which spread in less than an hour to 24 stories.

May says tests have determined that some of those tiles were "combustible."

The British leader has apologized for mistakes made in dealing with the aftermath of Grenfell Tower tragedy.

___

9:30 a.m.

The local administrator in the west London community devastated by a high-rise apartment fire has resigned after government officials criticized the speed of the response to the devastating blaze that killed at least 79 people.

Nicholas Holgate, chief executive of the Kensington and Chelsea council, had come under intense pressure in the wake of last week's Grenfell Tower blaze. The first few days after the June 14 inferno were marked by chaos on the ground as local authorities struggled to deal with the scope of the aftermath.

Residents who survived the tower blaze lost everything, only to get little help or information on how they'd get back on their feet.