Truck, bus and ambulances collide, killing 15 in Brazil

SAO PAULO — Police say an accident involving a truck laden with rocks, a bus and two ambulances killed at least 15 people and injured nearly 30 in southeastern Brazil.

The accident occurred early Thursday near the city of Guarapari in the state of Vitoria when the truck slammed into the bus and the two ambulances behind it that were coming in the opposite direction.

Police say the dead include 13 of the 32 people on the bus, the truck driver and an ambulance driver. Many of the victims burned to death when the bus broke in half and caught on fire when the truck struck it.