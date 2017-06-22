Just like old times: Trump says 18 false things at Iowa campaign rally

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Iowa on Wednesday. It was just like old times.

He insulted Hillary Clinton. He insulted Chicago. He attributed a sensational claim to an unnamed buddy of his.

He floated a confusing proposal, promising to change welfare law to something that sounds identical to current welfare law. He executed a dizzying shift in rhetoric, applauding himself for appointing a former Goldman Sachs executive after railing against Goldman Sachs. And he revealed an unbaked plan — to turn his hypothetical giant wall on the Mexican border into a power-generating “solar wall” that would reduce the hypothetical reimbursement bill he still insists he will be sending to Mexico.

More than anything, though, he made things up.

Trump averages two false claims a day as president. When he was on the campaign trail, giving longer and less scripted speeches, he averaged more than 15 per day. Returning to his roots, he offered up 18 in his 70-minute speech in Cedar Rapids.

Many of them were whoppers. Behold:

Trump's Wednesday rally in Marshalltown, Iowa, was a throwback to the free-wheeling events of his 2016 campaign. (Charlie Neibergall / AP)

1. “CNN (crowd boos) — whoop, hey, their camera just went off … It was covered live, their camera just went off. I can’t imagine why.”

This simply did not happen: CNN did not turn off a camera or end its live coverage of the rally upon hearing the boos. In fact, it stopped airing rally footage 15 minutes prior; at the time of the booing, it was airing a segment about Trump’s Russia controversy. Trump told precisely the same lie about a CNN camera at a rally in July 2016.

2. “This happened in Montana, right. In Kansas. Last night, South Carolina with Ralph … California, so. But it’s been incredible. So we’re 5 and 0. We’re 5 and 0.”

Republicans are not 5 and 0 in congressional special elections under Trump: a Democrat won the little-noticed California race he mentioned in this very paragraph. Republicans’ actual record is 4 and 1.

3. “You see what we’re doing, you see what we’ve already done. Homebuilders are starting to build again.”

Homebuilders are building less under Trump than they did during the end of the Obama era. “U.S. housing starts hit eight-month low; building permits weak,” read a Friday headline from Reuters. The story began: “U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in May to the lowest level in eight months as construction activity declined broadly, suggesting that housing could be a drag on economic growth in the second quarter.”

4. “He’s the president of Goldman Sachs, he had to pay over $200 million in taxes to take the job.”

Gary Cohn did not have to pay over $200 million in taxes to take the job of Trump’s chief economic adviser. The truth is something close to the opposite: to take the job, he sold shares worth more than $200 million — then had the option of taking advantage of a special benefit for White House appointees that allowed him to defer taxes on the sale for years.

5. “On a large-scale basis, we are the highest-taxed nation in the world … We’re going to have one of the lowest taxes, from the highest tax.”

The U.S. is far from the highest-taxed nation in the world. While its corporate tax rate is near the top, it is below the average of developed OECD countries when other taxes are included.

6. “I’ve been watching and they’re saying, ‘President Trump has not produced health-care.’ I’ve been there for five months! If you remember, during the Clinton period, they worked for years and years and years, they never got health-care. Obama … President Obama: his whole administration. Pushing, pushing for Obamacare.”

Obama spent just one of his eight years in office pushing to get Obamacare passed: he signed the bill into law in March 2010, 14 months after he was sworn in. (The Clintons’ failed health-care reform effort lasted less than two years, so “years and years and years” is an exaggeration, too.)

7. “If they (farmers) have a puddle in the middle of their field — a little puddle the size of this, it’s considered a lake, and you can’t touch it. And if you touch it, bad, bad things happen to you and your family.”

Puddles were explicitly excluded from the final version of an Obama-era federal water rule.

8. “Obamacare is dead.”

We allow Trump rhetorical license to call Obamacare “collapsing” and even “exploding,” though experts say neither is true, but it is plainly false to say the law is “dead.” Despite its problems, it continues to provide health insurance coverage to millions.

9. “We’ve achieved a historic increase in defence spending.”

This is false in two ways. First, Trump’s proposed increase is far from historic. “In just the past 40 years,” The Associated Press reported, “there have been eight years with larger increases in percentage terms than the one he’s now proposing.” Second, Trump has not “achieved” any increase yet; Congress is still debating military funding levels.

10. “We’re putting our miners back to work. In fact you read about it last week: a brand new coal mine just opened in the state of Pennsylvania. First time in decades. Decades. We’ve reversed it.”

Coal mine openings are unusual, but this was not the first one in decades. The Eagle Pass mine opened in Texas in 2015, the Elk Creek mine in West Virginia in 2016.

11. “We’ve approved — first day — the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline. First day. Day One.”

Trump did not approve either pipeline on his first day. Four days into his presidency, he issued executive orders that advanced the two pipelines, but did not grant final approval. The government announced the approval of the Dakota Access pipeline three weeks into his presidency; Trump approved Keystone XL two months into his presidency.

12. “I put a little clause. Handwritten. It said, anybody builds a pipeline in the United States will use American steel and fabricate in America. No more taking it over on boats. Very simple.”

This is wrong in four ways. First, the order is separate from other orders, not a “clause” in the order on Keystone XL. Second, the order was not as forceful as Trump said: it said merely that the government should develop a plan to require pipelines to use American materials — “to the maximum extent possible and to the extent permitted by law.” Third, the order was not handwritten by Trump; it was typed in precise legalistic language. Fourth, Trump created the misleading impression that he is forcing Keystone XL to use American steel; that pipeline has already been granted an exemption, Politico reports, because it is not a “new” pipeline.

13. “China: (the Paris climate accord) doesn’t kick in until 2030.”

The agreement has already “kicked in” for China. Contrary to Trump’s suggestion, it does not get a special delay. Rather, each participating country sets its own voluntary targets for cutting emissions; one of China’s voluntary targets is to hit peak emissions around 2030. Some data suggest China’s emissions are already declining.

14. “They all say it’s non-binding. Like hell it’s non-binding.”

The Paris accord is clear: each country sets its own non-binding emissions targets. In Trump’s own speech announcing his intention to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement, he said, “As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord.”

15. “We’re not even campaigning, and look at this crowd.”

Trump’s event was a campaign rally organized by his campaign team.

16. “They’ll never show the crowd.”

This frequent Trump complaint is unfounded: networks and reporters have no hesitation showing the crowds at his rallies. Networks were limited during the 2016 campaign: the main “pool camera” is fixed on the politician speaking, and his own team denied requests to set up a camera riser to allow for an additional camera to provide crowd shots. This time, Fox News, one of few outlets carrying the rally live, immediately showed video of the crowd after Trump made this complaint.

17. “We are moving them (MS-13 gang members) out of the country by the thousands. By the thousands.”

This is an exaggeration. Alleged MS-13 members are being detained and deported by the dozens, not the thousands. As of a month ago, the government of El Salvador, the foreign country with the most MS-13 members, told the Washington Post that 398 gang members had been deported there in 2017.

18. “I said: for me to go, I’m only going (to the Middle East), we had to negotiate, if you spend billions of dollars, billions, on having things manufactured in our country with our jobs and our workers for your country. And hundreds of billions of dollars were spent and given to American companies who are going to make American products and send those products over to the wealthy countries of the Middle East. I mean, hundreds of billions of dollars.”