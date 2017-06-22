UN urges Egypt to halt execution of 6 men in 'flawed' trials

CAIRO — U.N. human rights experts have urged Egypt to halt the execution of six men, sentenced to death over killing a policeman, saying that their trials were "flawed" and "did not meet international standards of fairness."

Thursday's statement comes after Egypt's top appeals court upheld the death sentences against the men, charged with killing the guard of a judge who was on a panel of judges in the trial of former President Mohamed Morsi.

The guard was killed in 2014.

U.N rights experts say that evidence used against the men, as well as testimonies from state security members, showed major inconsistencies.