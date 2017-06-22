Venice's first female gondolier announces he's transgender

ROME — A gondolier who made headlines a decade ago for being the first woman to enter the male-dominated cadre of Venice's canal rowers has announced he is transgender.

Alex Hai made the revelation Wednesday on Facebook and in a lengthy interview on Radiolab.

He wrote: "It is inaccurate to refer to me as 'she' or 'Alexandra' for any reason."

Hai won a legal battle in 2007 and became the first official female gondolier to row tourists around the lagoon city.