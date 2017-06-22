World Court opinion sought on UK-Mauritius islands dispute

The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution asking the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on a dispute between Mauritius and the United Kingdom over the Chagos Islands. Those include Diego Garcia, where the United States has a major military base.

The resolution, strongly backed by African and nonaligned nations, was adopted Thursday by a vote of 94-15 with 65 abstentions.

Mauritius' Defence Minister Anerood Jugnauth told the assembly that Britain unlawfully took the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965, three years before the island nation gained independence. He criticized Mauritius' "dismemberment."