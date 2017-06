8 years after nationalization, Irish bank back in market

LONDON — The Irish government has sold 25 per cent of Allied Irish Banks' shares, eight years after nationalizing the firm amid the financial crisis.

The ministry of finance raised a total of 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) Friday after selling the shares for 4.40 euros each. That values AIB as a whole at 12 billion euros.

The ministry could sell another 400 million euros in shares, leaving it with a stake of at least 71 per cent in AIB.

About 90 per cent of the shares were sold to institutional investors like big banks while 10 per cent was allocated to smaller investors.

Trading in the shares began Friday on the Dublin and London stock exchanges.