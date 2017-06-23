Belgian court finds princesses guilty of abusing servants

BRUSSELS — A Belgian court has found a princess from Abu Dhabi and her seven daughters guilty of mistreating around 20 servants forced to work for them in a plush Brussels hotel.

The court found the eight princesses guilty of "human trafficking and degrading treatment," handing down 15-month suspended prison sentences and fining them 165,000 euros ($184,000). Their butler was acquitted.

The case dates back to July 2008, when police raided the then Conrad Hotel where the now 64-year-old princess, Sheikha Hamda Al-Nahyan, had rented the entire 4th floor for a few months.

She and her daughters were alleged to have had people working round the clock, forcing some to sleep on the floor.