Case dismissed against man accused of drawing blood

WASHINGTON — Authorities say they have dismissed their case against a 43-year-old Maryland man accused of paying people to draw their blood and storing it in large quantities in an abandoned warehouse in Washington.

The Washington Post reports that local prosecutors dismissed, without prejudice, the charge of practicing registered nursing without a license against Khoa Hoang Nguyen on Thursday. That means prosecutors could refile the charge of additional charges could be filed later.

Nguyen was arrested in May after a Metropolitan police officer saw people congregating in front of a Washington apartment building. An affidavit said the officer investigated after overhearing people discussing people paid for giving blood.

Court documents said Nguyen told police he was certified and working for a biomedical company.

Nguyen's attorney and prosecutors have not commented further.

