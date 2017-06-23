China: Political solution in Syria speeds refugees' return

BEIRUT — China's Foreign Minister is calling for a political solution to end Syria's six-year crisis saying that once the country's security conditions begin to improve refugees will start returning to their country.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made his comments in Beirut during a news conference Friday with his Lebanese counterpart Gibran Bassil.

Some 1.5 million Syrian refugees who fled their country's conflict are believed to be living in Lebanon, equal to about a third of the Mediterranean country's population of 4.5 million people.

Bassil described the presence of refugees as an "existential threat" to Lebanon calling for a swift return of refugees to their country.