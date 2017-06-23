East Timor arrests 2 foreigners who fled from Bali prison
A
A
Share via Email
DILI, East Timor — Authorities in East Timor arrested two foreign inmates who escaped from a prison in
Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 43, and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said, 31, were among four foreign inmates who escaped Monday from the Kerobokan penitentiary in Bali provincial capital, Denpasar, through a 50-by-70-
The two men were recaptured by East Timor maritime police on Thursday near a port in the capital city of Dili, said East Timor police chief Julio da Costa Hornay.
Hornay said that Iliev, who is serving a seven-year sentence for money laundering and another
They will be sent back pending approval from East Timor's Attorney General's Office, he said.
Indonesian police are searching for two other foreign inmates. Police identified them as Australian Shaun Edward Davidson, 33, who is serving a one-year sentence for an immigration violation, and Malaysian Tee Koko King bin Tee Kim Sai, 50, who is serving seven years for drug
Police have distributed pictures of the escaped inmates to police station across the country and had provided information and official letters to
Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where overcrowding has become a problem in prisons that are struggling to cope with poor funding and an influx of people arrested in a war on drugs. Most prisoners have been convicted on drug charges.
___
Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.