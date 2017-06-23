Federal judge orders pretrial release of terror suspect

DENVER — A federal judge in Denver has ordered the release of a man who has been detained for 5 1/2 years after being accused of providing material support to an Uzbek terror organization.

Under the order Friday by Judge John Kane, Jamshid Muhtorov will remain detained in suburban Denver until a hearing to determine the conditions of his release.

His trial is expected to begin early next year.

The Denver Post reports the order came a day after Muhtorov filed court documents accusing the detention centre 's warden of violating his right to a speedy trial.

Muhtorov is accused of supporting the Islamic Jihad Union and communicating with its website administrator.