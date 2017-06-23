French minister in Calais amid tension over migrant arrivals

PARIS — France's interior minister is paying a visit to the northern port city of Calais where migrants seeking to cross the English Channel to Britain are returning after thousands were moved out last fall.

Gerard Collomb's visit on Friday comes days after the death of a truck driver whose small vehicle, registered in Poland, crashed into one of three big-rig trucks stopped by a blockade of tree branches and other objects built by migrants. Over time, dozens of migrants have been killed, some by vehicles, but this was the first death of a truck driver.