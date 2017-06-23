Germany rejects Turkish office's criticism of liberal mosque

BERLIN — The German government is strongly rejecting criticism — from a religious authority overseen by the Turkish government — of a new liberal mosque in Berlin where all Muslims can pray together.

The mosque opened a week ago. On Tuesday, Turkey's Presidency of Religious Affairs said the project was "aimed at disrupting Islam's basic sources of information, principles of worship and methodology." It added: "We have no doubt that our faithful brothers will act with wisdom and stay away from all kinds of provocations."