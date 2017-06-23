Groups lose suit seeking to save trees from solar farm

JACKSON, N.J. — Environmental groups have lost a lawsuit seeking to block a New Jersey theme park from cutting down nearly 15,000 trees to make way for a solar farm.

The groups opposed approval granted by the Jackson Township committee and planning board to allow Six Flags Great Adventure and KDC Solar to move forward with the project that the groups claim will have a devastating effect on the environment.

The court dismissed the groups' argument that the solar farm proposal was not consistent with the township's master plan.

Sierra Club director Jeff Tittel said in a statement that "Six Flags can't have green energy by destroying a forest."