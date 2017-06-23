Italian farmers alarmed as dry spell prompts water rationing
ROME — Italy's farm lobby is warning that agricultural production is plummeting nationwide because of prolonged heat and dry weather — and authorities are now rationing water and declaring a state of emergency in some areas.
Milk levels are down 20
The farm lobby Coldiretti estimates farm losses of 1 billion euros for the first half of 2017, with June setting records for heat and dryness.
Italy has declared a state of emergency for Parma and Piacenza. Sardinian shepherds protested Friday to demand similar.