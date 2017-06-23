New Zealand newspaper names all drunk drivers on front page

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Queenstown's breathtaking scenery, adventure sports and skiing have made it a must-see destination for millions of tourists visiting New Zealand.

But the resort town's vibrant nightlife has also contributed to what some describe as an epidemic of drunken driving. The town's newspaper this week decided to take a stand — by printing the name, age and alcohol reading for every person convicted of the offence this year on its front page.

Mountain Scene newspaper editor David Williams says it will continue to name and shame people on the front page for the rest of the year as the convictions roll in.