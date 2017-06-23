Norway to Brazil: Stop deforestation or we stop the money

COPENHAGEN — The Norwegian prime minister has warned Brazil's president to stop deforestation or Norway will reduce its financial contribution this year.

Erna Solberg says "if preliminary figures about deforestation in 2016 are confirmed, it will lead to a reduced payout in 2017."

After meeting with President Michel Temer Friday, Solberg said Norway's more than $1 billion contribution to the so-called Amazon fund is "based on results," Norway's NTB news agency said.