Recalls this week: office chairs, utility vehicles
More than 100,000 office chairs are being recalled because of faulty legs. Utility vehicles with faulty fuel-gauge retainers are also being recalled.
Here's a more detailed look:
OFFICE CHAIRS
DETAILS: Staples and Quill Hazen Mesh Task chairs. The chairs have SKU number 1058246 and item number 26680 printed on a white label on the underside of the seat cushion. They were sold at Staples stores nationwide and online at staples.com, staplesadvantage.com and quill.com from October 2014 through April 2017.
WHY: The legs on the base of the chair can break, posing a fall hazard.
INCIDENTS: 20 reports of the legs breaking on the chairs, including three reports of injuries resulting in minor cuts and bruises.
HOW MANY: About 124,000.
FOR MORE: Call Staples at 866-755-1321 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or register at www.seatingrecall123.com, or go to www.staples.com and click on the Warranty & Recall link under the Customer Service tab at the bottom of the page.
UTILITY VEHICLES
DETAILS: 2017 Mule utility vehicles, Teryx and Teryx4 recreational off-highway vehicles, and Brute Force 750 all-t. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The vehicles were sold in various
WHY: The fuel-gauge retainer can collapse and leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.
INCIDENTS: None reported.
HOW MANY: About 6,600.
FOR MORE: Call Kawasaki at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.Kawasaki.com and click on "Recalls" under "News" at the bottom of the page.