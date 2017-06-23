Saudi says suicide bomber killed in foiled Mecca plot

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi security forces foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, exchanging gunfire with one of the suspects who blew himself up inside a home Friday, Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said.

Five people, including a woman, were arrested Friday in security operations in Mecca, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news website said, citing the security spokesman of the Saudi Interior Ministry, Mansour al-Turki.

The Interior Ministry said an attack on the mosque was being planned by three terrorist groups, two based in Mecca and a third in Jeddah.

Al-Arabiya said a suicide bomber hiding in a house in the Ajyad al-Masafi neighbourhood of Mecca opened fire on security forces and later blew himself up. Five security force members and six other people were injured, the report said.