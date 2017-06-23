Saudi says suicide bomber killed in foiled Mecca plot
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi security forces foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, exchanging gunfire with one of the suspects who blew himself up inside a home Friday, Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said.
Five people, including a woman, were arrested Friday in security operations in Mecca, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news
The Interior Ministry said an attack on the mosque was being planned by three terrorist groups, two based in Mecca and a third in Jeddah.
Al-Arabiya said a suicide bomber hiding in a house in the Ajyad al-Masafi
The Grand Mosque houses Islam's holiest site, the cube-shaped Kaaba that Islam's followers pray toward five times a day.