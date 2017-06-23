Slain Venezuela protester a son of former Maduro supervisor
CARACAS, Venezuela — The latest youth to die during Venezuela's crackdown on anti-government protests has a connection to President Nicolas Maduro: His father was once the socialist leader's supervisor.
David Vallenilla told Blu Radio in Colombia on Friday he'd been Maduro's supervisor when the future president drove a bus for Caracas' mass transit system.
Tragedy brought the two together again on Thursday when Vallenilla's 22-year-old son was hit at short range by a security forces firing rubber bullets on protesters. The incident caught on
Vallenilla said Maduro likely met his son when he would bring him as an infant to work.