Syrian accused of seeking IS attack money tried in Germany

BERLIN — A Syrian man accused of seeking 180,000 euros ($200,000) from someone he thought was a member of the Islamic State group to finance attacks in Europe has gone on trial in Germany.

The defendant's lawyer has said that he never intended to carry out an attack and only pretended that he did to get money for himself. He is accused of contacting a man via Facebook at the end of 2016 who he believed belonged to IS and could provide money to carry out attacks.