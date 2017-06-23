The Latest: North Korea denies torturing American detainee

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on North Korea's denial that it tortured an American student who was detained for more than a year and died days after being released in a coma (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

North Korea has called itself the "biggest victim" in the death of an American student who was detained for more than a year and died days after being released in a coma.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday denied that North Korea cruelly treated or tortured Otto Warmbier and accused the United States and South Korea of a smear campaign that insulted what it called its "humanitarian" treatment of him.

Doctors in the United States who examined Warmbier after his release by North Korea said he had suffered a severe neurological injury from an unknown cause. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in North Korea in March 2016.

His family and others have blamed North Korea for his condition.