The Latest: Pence visits Focus on Family amid change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Latest on Vice-President Mike Pence's visit to Focus on the Family, an evangelical Christian ministry in Colorado (all times local):

10:49 a.m.

A Christian ministry celebrating its anniversary Friday with a visit from Vice-President Mike Pence began with a scary admonition.

Focus on the Family leader Jim Daly told about 1,650 people awaiting Pence that "the enemy of our soul is here to destroy us."

Daly was talking about Satan — not the vice-president . The crowd chuckled nervously before Daly explained who he was talking about.

Focus on the Family is a Christian outreach ministry that provides parental and marital counselling .

The group was a prominent voice of religious conservatism for more than three decades, though leaders say they are focused more on personal outreach these days and not political activism.

Pence had not arrived at the anniversary celebration when Daly opened the event.

___

1:59 a.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence's planned visit to Focus on the Family comes at a time of change for the religious right during the age of President Donald Trump.

Pence will visit Colorado Friday for the 40th anniversary of the group that was once well-known for its involvement in politics.

But under new leadership, it has dialed that back in an effort by younger evangelicals to withdraw from partisan culture wars.

At the same time, many older evangelicals have stayed the course, helping Trump become president and the religious right gain political power.